Suncore launches BYD’s electric bus in Korea

The company, in charge of the electric bus’ distribution here, held a launching ceremony attended by officials of the Environment Ministry and relevant industries.
|BYD’s eBUS-12 (Suncore)
The eBUS-12 has greatly reduced the costs of maintenance through highly efficient battery that does not have to be exchanged as often as before to last as long as 11 years, Suncore explained. It has also decreased the chances of explosion or catching fire as its lithium iron phosphate battery is more heat-resistant.
“We will work closely with BYD not only to promote the sales of eBUS-12, but to provide rapid and smooth services for the customers,” Suncore said in a statement.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)