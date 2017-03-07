CNBLUE to release new EP on March 20

CNBLUE will release its seventh EP, titled “7℃N,” on March 20, the K-pop band’s agency FNC Entertainment announced Tuesday.The upcoming EP is the band‘s first recording since “Blueming” was released nearly a year ago.“The new album will be about various emotions felt by CNBLUE, which commemorates the seventh anniversary of its debut this year,” the agency said.The band’s leader and vocalist Jung Yong-hwa wrote the main track of the EP, according to FNC Entertainment, adding that the four-man group has begun filming for a new music video.CNBLUE, consisting of Jung, Lee Jong-hyun, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin, debuted in 2009 performing live at clubs and on streets in Japan. Their official debut came in August of that year with the EP “Now or Never,” recorded in English.The band made a splash in Korea the following year with the hit “I’m a Loner,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Gaon Digital Chart.On Tuesday, “7℃N” was made available online, and the band plans to follow up with the unveiling of the cover art and photos for the album prior to its release.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)