Herald Philharmonic performs ‘The Sound of Spring’

The concert will be a family-friendly event that seeks to transcend generational gaps, according to Lee Kang Play, the event organizer.
“This will be a great opportunity for families to get together for a live performance of classical opera and songs from popular TV shows,” said Choi Sung-gyu, a public relations official for Donghae’s cultural affairs.
|A poster for Herald Philharmonic Orchestra’s “The Sound of Spring” concert (Donghae Culture and Art Center)
The 40-member Herald Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Kim Bong-mi, who will offer explanations of each musical number to allow children in the audience to follow the performance.
Since its establishment in 2014, the Herald Philharmonic has helped bridge Western orchestral music and traditional Korean music here.
Alongside the orchestra, baritone singer Kim Dong-gyu and soprano Kim Soon-young will sing colorful opera arias and Korean songs. Rhythm-and-blues singer Gummy, known for her soulful ballads, will add to the show with a crossover of classical and popular music.
All seats are priced at 20,000 won, with a 50 percent discount for the disabled, senior citizens, patriots and veterans. For students and groups of over 20 people, a 20 percent discount is offered.
Tickets can be purchased online (http://www.ticketlink.co.kr) until Thursday and at the site on the day of the concert Friday.
For more information, contact Donghae Culture and Art Center at (033) 530-2443.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)