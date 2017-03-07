Trump agrees to work with S. Korea, Japan to show N. Korea 'very dire consequences'

US President Donald Trump agreed Monday to work with South Korea and Japan to show North Korea "very dire consequences" for its provocative actions, the White House said.



Trump reached the agreement when he spoke separately by phone with South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a day after the North fired a barrage of four ballistic missiles.



US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

"President Trump emphasized the United States' ironclad commitment to stand with Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea. He emphasized that his administration is taking steps to further enhance our ability to deter and defend against North Korea's ballistic missiles using the full range of the United States military capabilities," the White House said in a readout."President Trump agreed with Prime Minister Abe and acting President Hwang to continue close bilateral and trilateral cooperation to demonstrate to North Korea that there are very dire consequences for its provocative and threatening actions." (Yonhap)