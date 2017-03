KEB Hana Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Tuesday that it detected $134,000 in fake currencies last year.



Stacks of foreign currency notes. (Yonhap)

The value of the counterfeit bills accounted for 86 percent of the country's overall fake foreign currencies identified by banks in 2016, according to the lender,The bank said the fake notes were in US dollars, Chinese yuan and euros. (Yonhap)