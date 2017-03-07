S. Korea, Japan defense chiefs warn NK over missile provocation

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan vowed Tuesday to ensure North Korea "pays the price" for its provocations, one day after it test-fired four ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, the defense ministry said.



South Korea's Defense Minister Han Min-koo and his counterpart Tomomi Inada held phone talks to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, the ministry said.



South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo talks to his counterpart Tomomi Inada. (Yonhap)

They shared the view that North Korea's missile launch is a major threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the region, and vowed to closely cooperate to curb its military ambitions.Its state-run news agency said early Tuesday the country has conducted a missile launch exercise targeting U.S. military bases in Japan.On Monday, the North test-fired four ballistic missiles, and three of them landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.The test is seen as a response to the on-going joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington, which North Korea denounces as a war rehearsal against the North. (Yonhap)