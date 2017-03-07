White House reaffirms THAAD deployment in S. Korea

The United States is working to deploy the THAAD missile defense system to defend better against missile threats from North Korea, the White House said Monday.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer made the remark during a press gaggle with reporters, a day after the North fired four ballistic missiles in its second such launches since President Donald Trump took office.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Yonhap)

"The Trump administration is taking steps to enhance our ability to defend against North Korea's ballistic missiles such as through the deployment of a THAAD battery to South Korea," Spicer told reporters, according to Reuters.He was also quoted as saying that the latest missile launches are consistent with the North "provocative behavior." and the US is committed to working with allies to cope with the threat, he said.South Korea and the US decided last year to deploy a THAAD battery in the South to bolster defense against the North. But China has strongly opposed the decision, claiming the system could be used to spy on it and undermine its nuclear deterrent.US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis reaffirmed THAAD's deployment during his visit to Seoul last month. (Yonhap)