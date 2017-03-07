N. Korean launches could have involved more than four missiles: Pentagon

North Korea's latest missile launches could have involved more missiles than the four known, but the communist nation did not attempt to carry out a threatened test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said Monday.



"There were four that landed. There may be a higher number of launches that we're not commenting on. But four landed and splashed" in the East Sea, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters without elaborating, according to Reuters.





(Yonhap)

The remark suggests Pyongyang might have attempted unsuccessfully to launch more missiles.South Korea's military said earlier that the North fired four missiles that flew about 1,000 km before crashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone waters.Davis said the four missiles were all medium-range and the launches were similar in range and path to the North's missile launches in September. The North fired one Nodong medium-range missile on Sept. 1 and three more on Sept. 5, with all of them flying some 1,000 km before falling in Japan's EEZ. (Yonhap)