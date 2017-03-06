Toshiba informs SK hynix of new plan to sell stake in memory chip business

N. Korea to expel Malaysian envoy in row over airport killing

Published : 2017-03-06 19:40
Updated : 2017-03-06 19:40

Japan's Toshiba Corp. has informed SK hynix Inc. of its new plan to sell stakes in its memory chip business, the South Korean company said Monday.

SK hynix submitted a non-binding bid last month to acquire a stake in Toshiba's chip business.

In a regulatory filing, SK hynix said it will make an announcement when it decides to make a final bid. 

In January, Toshiba said it would sell a roughly 20 percent stake in its memory operations as it struggles with multibillion dollar write-downs from its nuclear power business in the United States.

Toshiba is the world's second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, mainly used in smartphones and other mobile devices. 

SK hynix has moved to bolster its NAND flash memory business. (Yonhap)

