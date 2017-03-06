Samsung denies special counsel’s accusation

“We disagree with the special prosecutor’s findings,” Samsung said in a statement.
“Samsung has not paid bribes nor made improper requests seeking favors. Future court proceedings will reveal the truth.”
Park Young-soo who lead the investigation team said the president had ordered her officials to pressure the National Pension Service to approve a controversial merger between two Samsung units in 2015 in exchange for business favors worth 43 billion won ($37 million) given to Choi Soon-sil, her longtime friend. The merger was seen as a crucial step for Lee to speed up his succession of the tech giant.
