S. Korea condemns N. Korea's launch of 4 ballistic missiles

South Korea's unification ministry on Monday strongly condemned North Korea for launching four ballistic missiles, saying that the move constitutes a blatant violation of relevant UN Security Council's resolutions.



North Korea fired off the ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from near its northwestern Dongchang-ri missile site earlier in the day. They flew about 1,000 kilometers before landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone.



The Ministry of Unification said that the government strongly condemned North Korea's missile test as it poses a grave threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Jeong Joon-hee, spokesman of unification ministry (Yonhap)

"North Korea's missile launch is a blatant and clear violation of the UNSC resolution," Jeong Joon-hee, ministry spokesman, said at a regular press briefing.North Korea is banned from testing any ballistic missile technology under a set of UN resolutions. Pyongyang carried out two nuclear tests last year alone and launched ballistic missiles in defiance of international condemnation.The latest launch is timed with the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. The North has long denounced the exercises as war rehearsal for a northern invasion. (Yonhap)