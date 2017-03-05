[Herald Interview] Jeju expo to promote EV mass market, seek diversity

Despite the overflowing expectation on electric vehicles, often lauded as the future of the auto industry, the actual market for zero emission cars has been growing at a very slow pace.



The portion of EVs around the world accounts for 0.01 percent of the total. But Kim Dae-hwan, chairman of the International Electric Vehicle Expo, believes that a significant change in the industry may happen this year, starting from an unlikely place -- the South Korean resort island of Jeju.





Kim Dae-hwan, chairman of the International Electric Vehicle Expo (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

