LG to upgrade G4, V10 with latest OS

Korean smartphone maker LG Electronics said Saturday it will update its two smartphones G4 and V10 with the latest operating system.



“We plan to offer the upgrade of the operating system with Android 7.0 for the V10 in the second half of this year and for the G4 in the third quarter,” the company said in its statement.



The schedule applies to phones sold in South Korea. Consumers in the global market will be informed later.



The G4, which debuted in April 2015, had its operating system updated twice. The V10, which was released in October of the same year, also had two operating system updates.



However, when LG had announced plans to discontinue updates, saying the phones are not optimized with the latest version, consumers complained that it represents an infringement on their rights to choose.



Amid growing complaints among consumers, LG Electronics‘ mobile communications executive Kim Hong-joo said at a press conference during Mobile World Congress that “We are mulling how the upgrade can give value to customers.”



The two devices are premium smartphones, with G4 sold for 825,000 won ($713) and V10 sold for 799,700 won.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



