Psy to release new album in April

South Korean pop musician Psy plans to showcase a new album in April, marking his first release since December 2015.



YG Entertainment said the South Korean rapper has also finished filming the accompanying music video.





Singer Psy (Youtube)

The rapper-producer became a global sensation with his track “Gangnam Style” in 2012. Psy also gathered popularity with other songs including “Gentleman,” “Hangover” and “Daddy.”The music video for “Gangnam Style” boasts more than 2.7 billion views on the popular video-sharing website YouTube. (Yonhap)