N. Korean propaganda leaflets found west of Seoul

North Korean leaflets were found in the western city of Incheon on Friday, police said, in the first propaganda campaign carried out by the reclusive country against the South since the North Korean leader's half brother was assassinated last month.



Police retrieved some 810 leaflets near an apartment complex in Incheon, west of Seoul, at around 2 a.m.



The leaflets carried messages that criticized the South Korean government, with images of missiles and the national map, according to police. The leaflets were all handed over to the military for a more detailed examination.





(Yonhap)

It was the first time the North Korean leaflets were found here since Kim Jong-un's half brother Kim Jong-nam was assassinated at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13.Malaysian authorities formally charged two Asian women with murder Wednesday, demanding that Pyongyang send them four North Koreans who are known to have fled back home. Kuala Lumpur believes the four were involved in the plot.The North has denied all involvement in the case, saying that South Korea and Malaysia are colluding to fabricate charges against the country.South Korea's civic group Fighters for a Free North Korea is also planning to launch leaflets criticizing the North's leader Kim sometime next week.Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector who leads the group, has said they will send the leaflets Tuesday, at the earliest.The South Korean government has asked activists to refrain from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border due to the safety issue concerning ordinary citizens and the North's possible counteractions.South Korea's police Chief Lee Cheol-seong said Friday their stance remains unchanged in that they will restrict public events that send leaflets to the North. (Yonhap)