Ex-US Secretary of State Kerry joins Carnegie think tank

Published : 2017-03-03 09:47
Updated : 2017-03-03 09:47

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has joined the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace as its inaugural visiting distinguished statesman, the think tank announced Thursday.

(Yonhap)

"John Kerry's lifelong commitment to international peace and understanding embodies the mission and purpose of the Carnegie Endowment, "said Carnegie President William J. Burns in a statement. "His experience, wisdom, and belief in the power of diplomacy are needed now more than ever."

Kerry will focus on conflict resolution and global environmental challenges, the think tank said. (Yonhap)

