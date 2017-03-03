[Around the Hotels]

The Grand Hyatt Seoul, Grand Hyatt Incheon and Hyatt Regency Jeju are offering a “2+1” combined package this spring. Guests can stay two nights and get one extra night for free if they book before March 31. Their stay period should be from March 1 to April 23.During the period, guests in Jeju Island can enjoy the cherry blossoms as well as flower festivals. Each Hyatt hotel in Korea has amenities including fitness centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and other leisure facilities. A member of the Global Hyatt royalty program can earn points.Reservation can be made on each hotel’s official website. Payment must be made at the time of reservation and changes and cancellations are not permitted. For information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 797-1234, Grand Hyatt Incheon at (032) 745-1234, Hyatt Regency Jeju at (064) 733-1234.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s restaurant Il Ponte is offering Italian pasta cannelloni in a six-course meal throughout March. Cannelloni is a cylindrical pasta baked with fillings and covered in a sauce.The meal starts off with rice paper rolls stuffed with avocado, crab meat and vegetables, served with mango mint salsa, followed by a zucchini sausage soup topped with basil pesto. Next is pan-fried cannelloni stuffed with spinach and mozzarella. The main entree will be beef tenderloin with lobster medallions cannelloni, served with green asparagus and grilled cherry tomatoes, potato gnocchi and black truffle paste demi glaze. Dessert is an amaretto marinated strawberry cannelloni served with ganache sauce and walnut ice cream. Coffee will be served with homemade biscotti. The menu is 89,000 won per person. For reservation, call (02) 317-3270.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s Fit Cafe has been recently refurbished with an airy and relaxing atmosphere, providing an ideal space for get-togethers. The cafe, on the 28th floor of the hotel, is open to the public and offers a panoramic view of the city.Guests can enjoy unlimited tea or coffee, fresh cookies, as well as high-speed internet for 5,000 won per person for two hours. A la carte items available include sandwiches, pastas, salads and desserts. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call (02) 2211-1680.The Hyatt Regency Jeju is offering a yachting package for families until the end of this year, combined with accommodation at the hotel.The package includes a one-night stay in a guestroom and a one-hour yachting trip for two adults. During the tour, guests will see Jusangjeolli Cliff and have a chance to go fishing. Wine and other beverages will be served during the trip. Photographs of the yacht are provided. Guests also have access to the hotel’s swimming pool and fitness center. Prices start from 200,000 won, excluding tax and service charges.For more information, call (064) 733-1234, or visit jeju.regency.hyatt.com.The Westin Chosun Seoul will offer a gift package comprised of products facilitating relaxing and healthy eating for those staying at the hotel from Feb. 24 to May 31.The Natural Awakening package offers stays in the Spring Deluxe Suite, Spring Executive Suite and Spring Suite, ranging from 250,000 won to 450,000 won. Guests staying for two consecutive nights will receive a 30,000 won voucher for the hotel restaurants.The package includes crystal bath salts by Alma K -- made of mineral salt from the Dead Sea, jojoba oil and chamomile extract -- which helps rejuvenate the skin. It also provides Cheong Kwan Jang red ginseng pills. Guests have access to a sauna and the executive lounge on the 20th floor of the hotel for breakfast, snacks and cocktails. For more information and reservation, call (02) 317-0404.