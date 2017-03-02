Nexon invests in connected play company PlayFusion

The partnership came in the form of Nexon investing in PlayFusion. Details of the investment deal were undisclosed.
Together with PlayFusion, the Tokyo-based company plans to introduce a wider variety of character merchandise and accessories based on the virtual characters and worlds of its flagship games.
Founded in 2015, PlayFusion was created by the management team of UK-based online game developer Jagex Game Studio. It operates in the “toys-to-life” genre utilizing technologies such as augmented reality and the Internet of Things to connect games with toys.
Nexon said it expects the toys-to-life market to grow threefold from $3 billion in 2015 to $9 billion by 2018. It plans to work with PlayFusion to introduce character figures and cards within its games to provide wider in-game experiences to players.
“This is an exciting partnership that will make games even more dynamic and fun,” Nexon President and CEO Owen Mahoney said in a statement.
“Combining PlayFusion’s expertise in connecting games to action figures and accessories with Nexon’s ability to create and sustain games that grow over many years will allow us to deliver a deeper, more engaging experience for players,” Mahoney said.
Nexon said it would announce further details of its partnership with PlayFusion at a future date.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)