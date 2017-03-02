Overseas Korean nationals allowed to vote in presidential election

The National Assembly passed an election law revision Thursday allowing some 2.2 million overseas Korean nationals to vote in this year's presidential election.



The revision deleted a clause, which stipulated that Korean citizens residing abroad can only vote in presidential elections triggered by a presidential vacancy that occurs in 2018 and after.



The election may come as early as the first half of the year if the Constitutional Court upholds the parliamentary impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in mid-March.Park was impeached by parliament in December on allegations that she colluded with her confidante Choi Soon-sil in extorting money from conglomerates and let her exercise influence over state affairs.The parliament, however, failed to pass a proposal to lower the minimum voting age by one year to 18, in the face of opposition from the conservative bloc which will be adversely affected by young voters' participation in elections. (Yonhap)