Toxic chemicals banned in dishwashing liquids

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (Yonhap)

The use of toxic chemicals will be banned in dishwashing liquids, reflecting the public’s growing safety concerns, health authorities said Thursday.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it would revise the Public Health Act so to ban the use of chloro-methylisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone in dishwashing liquids. The reinforced law is to take effect from the second half of the year.The two disputed substances, used in the deadly humidifier disinfectants that killed and caused permanent lung damage among hundreds, were designated as toxic substances by the Environment Ministry in 2012.But the current law still allows the use of these chemicals in industrial cleaning products for process appliances.The announcement came after a series of local toothpastes and personal care products were found to contain the chemicals last year.(sh@heraldcorp.com)