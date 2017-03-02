Highlight, formerly known as Beast, to release EP album in March

Highlight, a South Korean boy band formerly known as Beast, plans to release an EP album later this month, its agency said Thursday.



Around Us Entertainment said the team will release its first EP album under the name Highlight on March 20. The agency uploaded a teaser -- a frowning emoticon face with the release date -- on its Instagram account.





(Around Us Entertainment)

Since its debut in 2009 under Cube Entertainment, the six-member Beast became popular at home and in Japan with hit songs "Bad Girl," "Shock," "Midnight Sun" and "On Rainy Days."But member Jang Hyun-seung quit the group in April 2016, yet remains signed to Cube. The five others signed up with Around US after their contracts expired in October.The five -- Yoon Doo-joon, Yong Jun-hyung, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Ki-kwang and Son Dong-woon -- regrouped under Highlight, the title of Beast's most recent album, after a brouhaha over the group’s original name with Cube, which holds the trademark rights to the name.Following the name change to Highlight, members took to social media to thank fans and asked for their continued love."Beast is a name bearing many good memories. We worked hard to keep it, but this is goodbye. Now we will begin from square one again with the new name Highlight," group leader Yoon wrote on his Instagram in late February. (Yonhap)