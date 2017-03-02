GM Korea sales expand 1.7% on-year in Feb.

Global sales of GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of US automaker General Motors Co., gained slightly from a year earlier last month on increased exports, the company said Thursday.



In February, the South Korea-based automaker globally sold 45,366 cars, up 1.7 percent from the same month last year.



(Yonhap)

Domestic sales slipped 1.7 percent on-year to 11,227 cars, but exports gained 2.8 percent to 34,139 units, more than offsetting the drop in local sales.However, in the first two months of the year the automaker's overall sales shrank 1.7 percent from the same period last year.Domestic sales jumped 10.5 percent on-year to 22,870 over the cited period. Exports, on the other hand, dropped 5.2 percent to 69,338 cars, the company said in a press release. (Yonhap)