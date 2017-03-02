Moon pledges to abolish ActiveX, public certification system

Moon Jae-in, a potential presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, said on Thursday that if elected, he will push to repeal Microsoft's ActiveX plug-in and the nation's complicated public electronic certification system, which have been cited as major hurdles for online transactions and the development of the information technology industry.



Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

ActiveX, which controls and protects users' computers, works only on Microsoft Windows platforms, such as Internet Explorer.Thus, users of other web browsers or mobile devices are unable to access websites based on Microsoft's technology."There will be no more ActiveX on websites managed by the government," Moon said. "The new websites of the government and public bodies will support the no plug-in policy."To make local websites more competitive, the presidential hopeful also promised to remove the public key certificate system, issued by government-certificated institutions, which are used to protect online transactions. (Yonhap)