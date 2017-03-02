Eleven nations submit reports on their sanctions on NK

A total of 11 UN member nations have submitted their respective reports on the implementation of the latest UN resolution against North Korea's nuclear test last year, a US broadcaster said Thursday.



On Nov. 30, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2321 imposing sanctions against the North's fifth nuclear test in September, with its centerpiece placed on a sharp curtailing of the North's coal exports. Coal is Pyongyang's single largest export item and source of hard currency to sustain its regime and nuclear program.



UN member states are required to submit their implementation reports to the council within 90 days of the latest resolution being adopted. The deadline was Feb. 28 for Resolution 2321.



"A total of 11 member countries turned in their implementation reports by Feb. 28," Radio Free Asia said, citing an official at the Italian Representative to the United Nations. Italy is the current rotating chair of the council.



The 11 nations are South Korea, Monaco, the United States, Japan, Russia, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and Britain, according to the broadcaster.



The council reportedly keeps receiving such reports even after the deadline as the submission is not binding. (Yonhap)