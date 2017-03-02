Korean security guard found dead in apparent suicide at USFK base

A 57-year-old South Korean security guard was found dead in an apparent suicide at a US military base in Ujeongbu, South Korea, on Thursday, police said.



The officer, identified only by his last name Cha, was found with a gunshot wound in his head by a colleague at a guard post in the US 2nd Infantry Division in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, at around 1:20 a.m.



This file photo taken on June 20, 2016, shows the 2nd Infantry Division's Camp Red Cloud in Uijeongbu, located north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.In the 3.3-square-meter sentry post, a 45-caliber revolver provided by US Forces Korea for security purposes was found, they said. Cha was working alone when the incident took place.He left what was seen as a suicide note at the site, referring to debts he was suffering from, according to police.Police said they will investigate the details of the incident based on testimonies from Cha's colleagues and the bereaved family. (Yonhap)