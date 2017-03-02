'Cherry Blossom Ending' reappears on music charts as spring nears

Figuratively, the arrival of spring signifies new beginnings. But spring of 2017 is returning with a not-so-new seasonal K-pop anthem: Busker Busker's "Cherry Blossom Ending."



The song, released in 2012, ranked 10th on the "sudden increase chart" as of 7 a.m. Thursday on Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service. Busker Busker also stood at 82nd on Mnet Music's "artist chart" on Wednesday, despite the band not releasing any new material since their second album in September 2013.





Members of band Busker Busker pose for the camera (Yonhap)

The three-member Busker Busker, led by Jang Beom-joon, first rose to stardom after taking second place on the popular music audition program "Superstar K" in 2011. The team's iconic "Cherry Blossom Ending" was the first single from the team's smashing debut album "Busker Busker 1st Album" released the following year.In the song, which is dubbed "spring's carol song," Jang croons of lovers walking in a flurry of petals from cherry blossom trees.In South Korea, cherry blossom festivals have become iconic events celebrating the return of spring and love.The song has enjoyed heavy rotation on radio stations and reappeared at top spots of major streaming charts each spring since. In pop culture coverage, its reappearance is also likened to the dead coming back from the grave, being nicknamed "Cherry Blossom Zombie."Since the runaway success of "Cherry Blossom Ending," many artists have tried to emulate the success, releasing folksy love songs aimed at seasonal listening, including High4 and IU's "Not Spring, Love or Cherry Blossoms" and 10cm's "What The Spring??.""Cherry Blossom Ending" is expected to gain further traction on charts throughout March and April. (Yonhap)