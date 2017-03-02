2PM cancels concert following member's stage injury

2PM, a South Korean pop idol band, canceled the remainder of its concerts in Seoul following an onstage injury of member Jun. K, according to the group's agency Thursday.





Boy band 2PM (JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment said it canceled the remaining half of the team's "6Nights" concerts that were scheduled at Seoul Olympic Park from Friday to Sunday.A 2PM gig on Feb. 26 at the venue was abruptly halted after Jun. K fell off a moving vehicle while singing. He fractured his right elbow and right ring finger."Jun. K has received surgery on his elbow and is currently resting," JYP Entertainment explained, adding that he expressed strong intentions to go on stage, but the team ultimately decided to cancel the shows considering members' health.The concert was 2PM's first in a year and nine months, and the last with all six members for a while as two -- Taecyeon and Jun. K-- are scheduled to join the Army this year. (Yonhap)