Hwang vows to make NK give up nukes

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn walks past the leaders of rival political parties, after delivering his address at the Independence Movement Day ceremony held at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Wednesday pledged to redouble sanctions, pressure and deterrence to force North Korea to “change its calculations” and desert nuclear weapons, reaffirming plans to deploy advanced US missile defense assets this year.In his Independence Movement Day address, the prime minister focused on castigating Pyongyang for its constant advancement of nuclear and missile capabilities and human rights violations.He called the recent assassination in Malaysia of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of leader Kim Jong-un, an “act of terror” using a chemical weapon banned under international law, referring to Malaysian authorities’ findings that the nerve agent VX was employed in the killing.“While maintaining a solid security posture, the government will work together with the international community to make North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons and development of ballistic missiles,” Hwang said.“We will make North Korea realize for itself that nuclear weapons are of no use, by doubling down the South Korea-US deterrence and defense capabilities including the stationing of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.”The Kim murder “laid bare the regime’s brutal, reckless and inhumane nature,” he said, pointing to “persistent horrors” taking place throughout the communist state including public executions within political prison camps.“We will continue to make efforts with the international community so that the perpetrators of North Korean human rights could be held accountable,” he said.As for domestic efforts, Hwang called for the prompt launch of a foundation enshrined in a North Korean human rights law. The initiative has been delayed for more than six months amid rows over the composition of its board members between the government and opposition parties.The premier also reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to unification based on the “fundamental resolution” of the nuclear issues, for which he stressed the significance of raising awareness about the outside world among ordinary North Koreans.The presidential annual speech normally serves as a gauge for relations between Seoul and Tokyo.With President Park Geun-hye’s duties suspended, however, Hwang simply reiterated the government’s position that it will sternly respond to historical issues while continuing to endorse security, economic, cultural and people-to-people cooperation.Given unabated public resistance, the prime minister urged the two nations to “sincerely respect the cause and spirit” of a December 2015 settlement on their sex slavery dispute.Relations have been going downhill again after Japan in January called home its ambassador to South Korea and consul-general in Busan in protest against a new girl statue installed in front of its consulate-general in the port city. Tokyo has since been stoking territorial tension, renewing its claim to the Dokdo islets, including through its educational guidelines.“Accurate historical perceptions and education for future generations are the starting point and a prerequisite for a future-oriented partnership between the two nations,” Hwang said.“The Japanese government, too, should look squarely at history as it is, and take a sincere and consistent stance in educating its future generations and reflecting on its historical wrongdoings.”As Hwang delivered the speech at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Seoul, outside the venue were two leagues of citizens gearing up for massive demonstrations for and against Park’s impeachment.The Constitutional Court is forecast to provide its verdict as early as next week, having wrapped up the last of 17 hearings Monday.The premier expressed concerns over the deepening divide, saying now is the time for reconciliation and consolidation by upholding the spirit of the Korean independence movement of nearly 100 years ago.“Due to the recent state of affairs, our society has been suffering from an acute split in public opinion and deepening social conflict that we even antagonize and begrudge one another,” Hwang said.“What we need now is efforts to acknowledge each other’s differences and achieve harmony and balance, built on the respect for the spirit and values of the Constitution.”By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)