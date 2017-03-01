Hwang In-yeong, Ryu Jung-han to tie knot

Hwang In-young (Star Property Investment Group)

Actress Hwang In-young is set to tie the knot with musical actor Ryu Sung-han on March 13.Ryu, 45, posted a letter to fans on his homepage Wednesday morning, confirming an earlier report that he was to wed his girlfriend of one year.“I’ve come to meet a person who was like a gift to a man who knew nothing outside of his acting career. I now plan to seek happiness in a family with her,” he said in the letter.Ryu and Hwang have been acquainted for years, but started dating last year.Ryu debuted in 1997 through the role of Tony in “West Side Story.” He is one of the most popular musical actors in Korea.Hwang, 38, has appeared in numerous supporting roles in TV shows and films since her 1996 debut, most notably as Queen Uiin in the 2015 KBS drama “The Jingbirok: A Memoir of Imjin War.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)