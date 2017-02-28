[Box Office] Movies in theaters

Seung-hoon (Cho Jin-woong) is a doctor whose failed marriage and career have put him on edge financially and psychologically. Forced to give up his hospital in Seoul’s affluent neighborhood, he moves to a provincial city to work at a clinic. During a sedated endoscopy, one of his elderly patients makes a confession to murder. The corpse of a woman is also found on the Han River, reviving a murder case.Wolverine returns as a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman), who is caring for the ill Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and planning to hide from the world. His attempt is thwarted when a mysterious woman (Elizabeth Rodrigues) approaches him and seeks his help with a young mutant (Dafne Keen). Being chased by dark powers, the girl resembles Logan in many ways and draws the downtrodden ex-superhero out of inaction.Jae-hoon (Lee Byung-hun) is a stockbroker who loses his fortune, friends and the trust of his clients after a risky investment goes abysmally wrong. He leaves for Australia to find his wife and son, who have relocated there, only to discover that they too are slipping out of his grasp. He hovers around them, observing their daily routine and wandering the streets in search of answers.Based on a true story, the film traces Hyun-woo (Kang Ha-neul), who is framed after being the sole witness to a murder, due to a lackluster and overly aggressive investigation conducted by the police. Hyun-woo subsequently spends a decade in prison. Lawyer Joon-young (Jung Woo) finds out about the case and decides to uncover the truth.