Samsung disbands scandal-hit control tower

Samsung Group on Tuesday announced the group will disband its controversial control tower, the Corporate Strategy Office, to take responsibility for its involvement in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and the arrest of the group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong.



The announcement was made after the special counsel wrapped up its 70-day investigation into the scandal on the same day as it failed to win acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn’s approval for an extension.



According to the announcement, the group will shut down the Corporate Strategy Office, better known as the Future Strategy Office, and its chief Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung, President Chang Choong-ki and about 60 other executives will resign from their posts.



After the control tower is dissolved, around 200 rank-and-file workers and executives there are expected to return to the Samsung units to which they originally belonged.



The closure of the Corporate Strategy Office means that Samsung is ditching the top-down relationship between the group and affiliates, which has been kept for nearly 60 years since 1959. The office’s primary role has been tuning up their different tasks to unite the group’s strategies, but has been widely blamed for interrupting the operational independence of each affiliate and shareholders’ rights with no formal responsibility.



The group-led meeting of CEOs of Samsung subsidiaries will also be abolished, giving each subsidiary autonomy to operate centering on their boards of directors, the announcement said.



The group also pledged to disband Samsung’s government relations division amid its alleged role of lobbying public offices including the parliament, central government and municipalities.



Samsung would delegate such activities to local law firms, cutting its direct links to government offices, according to local reports quoting insiders. The group has been facing public criticism that it may have maintained cozy relations with politicians and officials in exchange for business favors and policy support. Samsung, however, denied the reports, calling them “groundless.”



Park Sang-jin, president of Samsung Electronics, tendered his resignation from the corporate post as well as the president of the Korea Equestrian Federation, the group also said.



Samsung executives and employees who have been dispatched to the KEF will also return soon.



Although the control tower’s closure was widely expected, rank-and-file employees across Samsung affiliates expressed mixed feelings about the announcement.





(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)