[Graphic News] Men still dominate in global IT firms

A recent survey showed that men still dominate major tech companies.Among the eight leading tech firms such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft, none of them had workforces that were more than 50 percent female, according to German-based research firm Statista.The company with the most balanced workforce was PayPal, at which 44 percent of workers were women. This was followed by eBay, Amazon.com and Twitter. Microsoft came at the bottom among the surveyed companies at 26 percent.The imbalance is attributed to more men working in the fields of software development and engineering.The percentage of women in leadership roles at the companies varied between 10 to 30 percent.As for South Korean companies, women made up 37.9 percent and 39.0 percent of the regular workforces at Naver and Kakao, respectively.