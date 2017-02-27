NK leader's half brother sent letter to Pyongyang asking for money: expert

North Korean leader's half brother Kim Jong-nam, who was killed in Malaysia earlier this month, had sent a letter to Pyongyang asking for living expenses before his death, an expert at a local think tank said Monday.



Kim, the eldest son of late former leader Kim Jong-il, died on Feb. 13 at an airport in Kuala Lumpur after apparently being poisoned by two Asian women.





Yoo Dong-ryul, head of the Korea Institute of Liberal Democracy, speaks during a conference held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Although it has not been revealed by the National Intelligence Agency, Kim Jong-nam asked his brother Kim Jong-un to support him with living expenses as he is suffering from financial troubles," said Yoo Dong-ryul, head of the Korea Institute of Liberal Democracy, during a conference held in parliament.The spy agency earlier said Jong-nam had sent a letter to the North Korean leader in 2012, pleading with his brother to spare his life and the lives of his family.Yoo also said the killer is presumed to have used two types of chemicals spread on each hand when attacking Kim, with one being a toxin and the other being a catalyst. (Yonhap)