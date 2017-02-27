Korea's market cap ranked 15th in 2016

South Korea's stock market capitalization was ranked 15th in the world last year, down one notch from a year ago, according to the nation's stock market operator on Monday.



The nation's market cap rose 4.1 percent on year to $1.28 trillion at the end of 2016, data by Korea Exchange showed.





(Yonhap)

Last year, global stock market capitalization gained 4.5 percent on year to $70.1 trillion at the end of last year, according to the data.Buoyed by solid economic growth and expectations about US President Donald Trump, the American stock market capitalization jumped last year.The New York Stock Exchange's market cap climbed 10.04 percent on year to $19.57 trillion at the end of last year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.85 percent on year to $7.77 trillion.The Japan Exchange Group came third with a market capitalization of $5.06 trillion, up 3.4 percent on year.China's Shanghai Stock Exchange was ranked fourth with a market capitalization of $4.1 trillion, down 9.79 percent on year, the data showed. (Yonhap)