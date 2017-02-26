US business leaders in S. Korea to visit Washington in May

The American Chamber of Commerce in South Korea said Sunday its delegation plans to visit Washington in May for talks with US officials and policymakers on trade issues with South Korea.



The annual doorknock delegation is meant to inform US officials of the effects of the free trade deal between South Korea and the United States and to explain Seoul's deregulation campaign, it said.



The free trade deal, which went into effect in 2012, has widely been considered a symbol of the economic alliance between the two countries. South Korea is concerned about possible US demand to renegotiate the deal.



During the campaign, US President Donald Trump denounced the US free trade pact with South Korea as a "disaster" and a "job killing" deal.



The doorknock delegation will include James Kim, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and CEO of GM Korea.



Since 1985, the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea has sent a delegation to Washington and other major cities every year through the doorknock program to meet with senior officials and policymakers to discuss issues affecting American companies doing business in South Korea. (Yonhap)