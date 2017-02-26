Acting president reviewing independent counsel probe extension request

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said Sunday that he is carefully reviewing the independent counsel's request to extend the probe into the scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime confidante.



In a meeting with opposition lawmakers demanding an extension for another month, Hwang pointed out that he has until Tuesday to make a reply.



"I am currently looking into many aspects and then I should make my position clear on the matter," he said.



South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

Despite Hwang's comments, many political observers said that the acting president will reject the extension request in the face of opposition from the ruling party and a large number of conservatives who have called the independent counsel politically biased.The ruling Liberty Korea Party has been skeptical about giving independent prosecutors more time beyond the original 70 day mandate to pursue their investigation citing concerns that the probe could be followed through by state prosecutors.They have also said that given that the investigators were effectively appointed by the opposition parties, allowing them another month to pursue the scandal surrounding impeached President Park and her close friend may hurt the party as it prepares for the upcoming presidential election.If the country's Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment motion passed by parliament on Dec. 9, Park will be ousted and South Korea will hold an election in 60 days. If she is reinstated the election will take place in December.The court is expected to make a ruling before March 13, although Park's lawyers have called for more time to look into all the allegations raised. (Yonhap)