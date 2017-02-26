Lee Byung-hun, Park Bo-gum consider roles in ‘Ansi Fortress’

Lee Byung-hun (left) and Park Bo-gum (right) (The Korea Herald)

Lee Byung-hun and Park Bo-gum have been offered lead roles in the upcoming film “Ansi Fortress.”“Lee Byung-hun received an offer to star in the film, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” said Lee’s agency BH Entertainment on Saturday.Blossom Entertainment, which represents Park, also said on the same day that the actor was asked to star in “Ansi Fortress,” but has yet to make a decision.Kim Kwang-sik will direct “Ansi Fortress,” a period film that depicts a battle between the Chinese Tang dynasty and Goryeo kingdom at Ansi Fortress.Lee, 46, starred in the thriller film “A Single Rider,” which opened Wednesday. Meanwhile, Park has been visiting cities in Asia for his fan meeting tour, which started on Dec. 10 in Malaysia. The Hallyu star will wrap up his tour in Seoul on March 11.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)