Park hasn't decided whether to appear at final impeachment hearing

President Park Geun-hye has yet to decide whether to appear at the final hearing of her impeachment trial slated for this week, her lawyers said Sunday.



The Constitutional Court is set to hold the last argument session Monday to review whether to reinstate or oust Park who was impeached in December by parliament over a corruption scandal involving her and her close friend.



(Yonhap)

"Park has not decided on whether to attend the hearing. She is known to be carefully reviewing the move," said a presidential aide.The top court is examining the legality of the impeachment motion following the eruption of the scandal centered on Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.Park is alleged to have colluded with Choi in extorting money and favors from local conglomerates. She is also suspected of allowing Choi to meddle in state affairs.The president has rejected all such claims as being false and exaggerated.The court, now with an eight-member bench, is widely expected to deliver a ruling by March 13 when acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi is set to retire. Her departure will create another vacancy on the nine-member bench, with former Chief Justice Park Han-chul retiring last month.The court earlier asked Park's lawyers to reveal whether she would appear at the final hearing by Sunday. Some political watchers cautiously said that she could reveal whether to attend early Monday.The ruling Liberty Korea Party, meanwhile, raised questions about the fairness of the eight-member bench, claiming a new judge should be appointed.The court, however, dismissed reports Friday that a new justice needs to be named to the bench, saying Park's impeachment trial will move forward within the preset time frame. (Yonhap)