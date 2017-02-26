Failure to launch foundation on NK human rights to enter sixth month

South Korea has yet to launch a foundation to support civic groups' activities that aim to improve North Korea's human rights situation even though a relevant law took effect six months ago, government officials said Sunday.



The law aimed at improving North Korea's dismal human rights situation came into force in September 2016, but the foundation has failed to start work as the main opposition party is delaying recommending candidates for board members, sources said.





(Yonhap)

The foundation to be placed under Seoul's unification ministry will do research on Pyongyang's human rights records, and humanitarian assistance and support activities by nongovernmental human rights organizations.Under the law, the board will consist of 12 members, out of which two posts are recommended by the country's unification minister. The ruling and opposition parties are entitled to file a list of five candidates each.The ruling Liberty Korea Party and the minor People's Party submitted a combined six candidates for the board, but the main opposition Democratic Party has yet to do the same."We had sought to launch the foundation by early March, but under the current situation, the target will not be met," a ministry official said."Given the international community's keen attention to North Korea's human rights issue, it is regrettable that we have yet to start the operation of the foundation."North Korea's human rights issue is likely to further gain attention in the international community following the latest death of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Jong-nam was killed on Feb. 13 at an airport in Malaysia after two Asian women allegedly rubbed VX nerve agent, a banned chemical weapon, on his face.Malaysian police have arrested four suspects, including one North Korean and the two women, and are looking for seven more North Koreans, including a diplomat.North Korea has long been labeled one of the worst human rights violators in the world. Pyongyang has bristled at such criticism, calling it a US-led attempt to topple its regime. (Yonhap)