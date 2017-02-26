Individuals only loser in S. Korean stock market

Individual investors failed to enjoy profits despite the latest surge of the main bourse index, data showed Sunday, while foreigners and institutions raked in profits.



According to the data compiled by market tracker FnGuide, the top 10 stocks purchased by retail investors have fallen 4.32 percent on average this year. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index hovered above the 2,100 mark for the first time in 19 months Tuesday, reflecting the robust performance of the main bourse.



Among the 10 stocks, only two managed to increase, with Samsung Electronics rising 8.53 percent and SK hynix advancing 9.61 percent.



Korea Aerospace Industries, which was the second-most favored stock by retail investors, however, plunged 16.23 percent over the cited period.



In contrast, the top 10 stocks purchased by foreigners shot up 15.95 percent, with institutions also posting a comparable figure of 12.07 percent.



Experts said the gap came as foreigners and institutions have broader access to detailed analysis and information compared with individuals. (Yonhap)