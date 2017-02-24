Nerve agent VX used in Kim Jong-nam murder, Malaysian says

In a written statement, Khalid Abu Bakar, Malaysia’s inspector general of police, said the nerve agent was detected on Kim Jong-nam’s eyes and face. Deadly even in minute amounts, VX was banned under the Chemical Weapons Conventions of 1997 and 2005, to which North Korea is not a party.
Kim Jong-nam died after being attacked by two women who approached him from behind and poisoned him at Kula Lumpar Airport. The two attackers rubbed a liquid on his face before walking away and quickly washing their hands, the police said earlier.
|(Royal Malaysia Police)
“Our preliminary finding of the chemical that caused the death of Kim Chol was VX nerve (agent),” said the police chief, referring the victim as “Kim Chol,” the name that Kim Jong-nam is believed to use when travelling on diplomatic passports. “Other exhibits are under analysis,” he added.
The revelation came amid mounting criticism from South Korea that the North Korean leadership had instructed an “assassination” of Kim Jong-nam, a member of the North’s ruling family who has spoken out against his younger brother’s ruthless control over the regime.
On Friday, Seoul’s Unification Ministry urged Pyongyang to admit their responsibility for the attack and cooperate with Malaysia’s investigation into the case, which the ministry said has hurt the regime’s international reputation.
“It’s better for the North to admit (the attack) and cooperate with the investigation,” said Jeong Joon-hee, a ministry spokesman, at a regular press briefing. “North Korea should take into account that the more they act in this way, the worse their image will get.”
A day earlier, North Korea lashed out at the Malaysian government over the death of Kim Jong-nam, accusing the Southeast Asian country of having a “sinister purpose” to conspire with South Korea to sabotage the regime.
|Members of the United Malays National Organization hold up a banner in front of the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, criticizing North Korea’s handling of Kim Jong-nam’s death. (Yonhap)
The state-run KCNA news agency claimed Malaysia had initially told them that the victim died of “heart stroke,” but changed its position after “false reports” surfaced in South Korea that he had been assassinated with poison.
So far, the Malaysian police have identified a total of eight North Koreans suspected of being linked to the killing. Having taken one into custody, they are searching for the seven others, although four are believed to have fled Kuala Lumpur shortly after the attack and are now believed to be in Pyongyang.
It was not the first time that North used a toxic chemical to try to murder its defectors. In 2012, a North Korean agent was jailed in South Korea for using a poison-tippled needle to attempt to assassinate Park Sang-hak, a human right activist for North Korea who defected to the South in 1999.
North Korea is estimated to have a chemical weapons production capability of up to 4,500 metric tons for a typical year and 12,000 tons for a period of crisis. The weapons reportedly include mustard gas, phosgene and sarin gas, a United States Congressional Research Service report said last year.
|(Yonhap)
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)