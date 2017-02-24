Samsung launches mobile payment system in Malaysia

Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's tech giant, said Friday it has launched its mobile payment system in Malaysia, expanding its overseas foothold for the flagship mobile transaction platform.



A launching event was attended by some 300 officials and media personnel in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, the company said in a statement.



(Yonhap)

The world's top maker of smartphones has joined hands with four major banking firms there, including Malaysia's Maybank and Citibank, to offer the mobile wallet service, it added.The launch of Samsung Pay in the Southeast Asian country is the latest, coming a few weeks after its release in Thailand and making it the 11th market to start operations of the digital payment platform.Samsung first unveiled the payment app in South Korea and the United States in 2015, expanding to China in March 2016. It has said it plans to launch the mobile wallet in Australia, Brazil and Spain in the near future. (Yonhap)