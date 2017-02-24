Lottery sales in Korea rise 8.4% to W3.8tr in 2016

Sales of lottery tickets in South Korea rose 8.4 percent in 2016 from a year earlier amid a protracted economic slump, the finance ministry said Friday.



The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said it settled the lottery fund account for fiscal 2016, which totals 4.74 trillion won.



(Yonhap)

Lottery sales rose 8.4 percent on-year to 3.8 trillion won ($3.3 billion) last year, with 1.95 trillion won spent on prize money and 1.67 trillion won used for public projects.The ministry said it will release detailed numbers of lottery sales for 2016 later this month. (Yonhap)