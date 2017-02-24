Korea's terms of trade worsens in January

South Korea's terms of trade slightly worsened in January from a year earlier as a rise in export prices was offset by a hike in import prices, central bank data showed Friday.



The terms of trade index for products came to 100.34 last month, down 0.8 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.



The index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports, showing how the country's exports are doing in comparison with those of others.In January, export prices rose 8.2 percent from a year ago, while import prices increased 9.1 percent, the BOK data showed.The income terms of trade rose 3.5 percent on-year to 127.07 last month, the data showed. The income terms of trade measures the amount of imports the country can purchase with the total value of its exports. (Yonhap)