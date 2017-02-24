S. Korea says 'faithfully' enforcing UN sanctions against Pyongyang

South Korea said that it has been "faithfully" enforcing sanctions adopted by the United Nations Security Council against North Korea, according to a report the Seoul government recently submitted to the council.



South Korea turned in the report on Feb. 13 detailing what efforts it has been making in line with the latest Resolution 2321 imposed on the North following its fifth nuclear test in September.



(Yonhap)

The report was recently disclosed on the council's official website."The government of the Republic of Korea is committed to faithfully implementing Security Council Resolution 2321 and all previous Security Council sanctions resolutions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the report said, using the official names of the two countries."Currently, there are no exchanges or cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," it added.The government provided detailed efforts that have been made in tandem with the U.N. sanctions, including toughening curbs on the transfer of strategic items to the North, updating its control list and keeping tabs on the possible inflow of North Korean products, such as coal through any deceptive channels.Relevant government agencies also explained to each industry what is prohibited under the latest resolution, the report showed.Resolution 2321 was adopted on Nov. 30 following the North's fifth nuclear test in September. It focuses on placing ceilings on the North's sale of coal, which is seen as a major source of income for the reclusive country.UN member states are required to submit their implementation report to the council within 90 days of the date when the latest resolution was adopted. The deadline is set for Tuesday though it is not binding.South Korea was the first member that has turned in the report, a move it said is aimed at taking the lead in global efforts to apply more pressure on the North to give up its nuclear weapons program.A foreign media report earlier said that Monaco also compiled its implementation report recently, becoming the second country to follow the UNSC requirement. (Yonhap)