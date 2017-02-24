[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Jae-hoon (Lee Byung-hun) is a stockbroker who loses his fortune, friends and the trust of his clients after a risky investment goes abysmally wrong. He leaves for Australia to find his wife and son, who have relocated there, only to discover that they too are slipping out of his grasp. He hovers around them, observing their daily routine and wandering the streets in search of answers to a horrifying truth.Based on a true story, the film traces Hyun-woo (Kang Ha-neul), who is framed after being the sole witness of a murder, due to the lackluster and overly aggressive investigation conducted by the police. Hyun-woo subsequently spends a decade in prison. Lawyer Joon-young (Jung Woo) finds out about the case, and decides to uncover the truth.A gamer, after receiving an anonymous phone call, is framed for the caller’s murder for an unknowable reason. A crew of fellow gamers gather to investigate the case through hacking, computer graphics and other technological skills, forming a digital rebellion of sorts against the existing world order and uncovering a series of unexpected secrets.Linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is lecturing at a university when 12 extraterrestrial spacecraft appear across the planet. Banks is then asked to lead a team to decipher the language of the aliens on board and discover the reason for their visit. In the course of her studies, Banks becomes increasingly proficient in the alien language, which sheds new light on the human concept of time and the future of mankind.