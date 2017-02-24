Main opposition urges PM to give independent counsel more time

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party on Friday urged the acting president to extend the term of the independent counsel investigating a corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.



Opposition parties have been seeking to adopt a bill to extend the activity of the independent counsel whose term ends this month, but Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who has the authority to extend the term by 30 days, remains silent on the issue.



Rep. Choo Mi-ae, head of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

"If Hwang eventually does not give the approval, he must answer if the decision was ordered by the president, or came from the intention to run in the next presidential election as a candidate of the pro-Park faction," said Rep. Choo Mi-ae, the party head.Choo said Hwang is obligated to give an extension by law."Approval by the president on extending the independence counsel is only a formality. The judgment on the extension should be made by the independent counsel, and the acting president should give a nod unless the request is problematic," Choo said.The independent counsel kicked off after Park was impeached by the parliament in December on allegations that her confidante Choi Soon-sil exerted influence on state affairs without any position in the administration while seeking to extort money from conglomerates.South Korean parties on Thursday failed to put the extension to a vote amid protest from the ruling Liberty Korea Party. (Yonhap)