Consumer sentiment improves in February

South Korea's overall consumer sentiment improved this month from a month earlier, central bank data showed Friday, as the economy got a boost from increased exports and investments.



The composite consumer sentiment index for February came to 94.4, compared to 93.3 in January. The January figure was the lowest since March 2009 when it stood at 75, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



(Yonhap)

A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.A separate index gauging the people's sentiment toward the current economic conditions came to 55 for February, up from 51 in January.An index measuring the public's feelings toward economic conditions in the next six months stood at 70, up from 67 during the same period, according to the BOK.People's perceptions of employment slightly improved, with an index measuring the sentiment toward job opportunities coming to 70 in February, up from 69 the previous month, according to the BOK.The monthly index is based on a survey of 2,039 households throughout the country from Feb. 10 to 17. (Yonhap)