Mercedes-Benz recalls 280 cars in Korea for Takata airbag

Mercedes-Benz Korea, the local importer and distributor of the German vehicle, will recall some 280 cars sold here for an airbag issue that has affected millions of cars of various brands throughout the world, the transportation ministry said Friday.



The latest recall is part of the Takata airbag recall that has affected more than 9 million cars globally.



Dimitris Psillakis, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, holds a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 16, 2017, to announce his company's business objectives for the year. (Yonhap)

The metal inflator of the airbag may fracture and deploy explosively at car occupants, possibly injuring or even killing them.The latest recall affects 284 vehicles of nine Mercedes-Benz vehicle models, including the ML280 CDI 4MATIC and the SLK55 AMG.The cars were produced between Oct. 26, 2005 and April 22, 2009, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a press release.Porsche Korea, the local importer and distributor of the luxury passenger car, will recall 284 cars of two different models -- the 718 Boxter and the 911 Carrera -- for a loose fuel injection pipe that could cause fuel leaks and start a fire.The Porsche cars subject to the recall were produced between Dec. 7, 2015 and May 25, 2016, the ministry said. (Yonhap)