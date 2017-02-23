[Travel Bits] Festivals in Korea this week

The Yangpyeong Strawberry Festival is being held through the end of May. Visitors can pick their own strawberries at the strawberry farms and participate in a variety of activities and programs in the village. Reservation is required.Exclusive events for bloggers are on offer at blog.naver.com/yp_nadri. Up to 50 teams can participate.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, visit www.yp21.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.The biggest festival of lights in Korea is welcoming visitors of all ages for a nighttime visit to one of the most famed gardens in the country. The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi Province will be illuminated by 30,000 lights every night until March 26.Colorful lights adorn trees throughout the tourist hot spot’s main gardens including the Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden.The Garden of Morning Calm is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and national holidays. The festival’s winter lights are turned on at 6 p.m.For more information, visit morningcalm2.cafe24.com.Jeju Hueree Maehwa Festival takes place at Hueree Natural Park from Feb. 17 to March 1. The blossoming of the apricot flowers, signaling the change of the season, is celebrated at the earliest time in Korea through this festival.The festival also features various activities such as the apricot flower photo contest, black pig show and goose show, face painting and horse riding.The admission fees are 9,000 won for people aged 19-64, 7,000 won for 13-18 age group, and 6,000 won for children aged 6-12.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. Information about the event in Korean and Chinese are available at www.hueree.com.Everland’s Romantic Illumination festival is continuing its celebrations until March 1 with beautiful and enchanting light installations.The festival features the Four Seasons Garden with its Winter Animal Garden that has life-sized figures of 108 animals across 15 different species.The Winter Animal Garden has been transformed into a Starlight Zoo with illuminated animals, including penguins, leopards, reindeer and 5-meter-tall giraffes.In addition, the amusement park’s garden has the emerald green arborvitae, golden arborvitae, junipers and 100 other evergreen trees, along with more than 1,000 shrubs.For more information, visit www.everland.com.This festival celebrates Uljin’s local specialty, snow crabs. Visitors can taste fresh seafood caught from Uljin’s Hupo Port and participate in a variety of crab-related events, including a snow crab eating competition or fishing for snow crabs.Music concerts will accompany the programs such as wishing ceremony and tug-of-war.Kicking off on March 2 and continuing until March 5, this event takes place at Hanmaeum Plaza area (Hupohang Port), Uljin-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. Information about the event in Korean is available at www.uljin.go.kr.